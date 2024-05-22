PROF KIDNAPPED IN SA, DRIVEN TO HRE

A Zimbabwean professor was kidnapped in South Africa and driven to Harare by a gang which wanted to rob him of cryptocurrency coins.

The eight-member gang hatched the kidnapping plot which they executed until the professor managed to raise an alarm in Harare leading to one of the gang being arrested and brought before a Harare magistrate. Moses Chademana (60), was remanded out of custody to June 13 on US$1 000 bail. He was charged with kidnapping and impersonation involving the abduction of Sheperd Sikhosana and his wife Sekayi Adelpha.

The court heard that the gang visited the professor and claimed to be from Interpol. They questioned Sikhosana about his involvement with Falcon Gold Digital Forensic and Crypto Recovery Services. He told them that he wanted to recover his wife’s hacked crypto coins.

The gang claimed that some Russians had been hired to assassinate them and then ordered the couple into their vehicle, saying they were taking them to Interpol Zimbabwe for further interviews.

Sikhosana and his wife were handed over to Chademana at an Engen service station in Beitbridge. They were then driven to Harare and booked into a lodge where they managed to raise the alarm and a suspect was arrested.