POLICEWOMAN LOSES R500 000 IN LOVE SCAM

A 44-year-old suspect, Congolese national Joseph Hassan Yaye, is scheduled to appear before the Makhado Magistrate’s Court, after he was arrested on charges of fraud and theft.

Yaye appeared in the Limpopo court, and was remanded in custody until Wednesday for the arrangement of an interpreter and legal representation.

“It is alleged that the suspect and his accomplice defrauded a 54-year-old woman a substantial amount of money during May 2023. The victim was an employee at Limpopo (SA Police Service) SAPS,” said Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“She was allegedly convinced by the suspect (Yaye) to resign from work and invest her payout money into a business venture. She eventually resigned, and after receiving her lump sum money, she allegedly withdrew an amount of R500,000 and gave (it to) the suspect who is currently on the run.”

The unsuspecting woman was further convinced to transfer another amount of money into the bank account of Yaye.

Upon noticing that the men had disappeared with her money, the former SAPS employee reported the incident to the police in July 2023.

A case of fraud and theft was opened for investigation.

“The intensive police investigations led to the arrest of the suspect on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at Jane Furse policing area,” said Ledwaba.

“Anyone with information about the remaining wanted suspect should contact investigating officer Warrant Officer Corlet Baloyi on 072 160 5396, Crime Stop number on 08600 10111, nearest police station or My SAPS App.” IOL