MONEY CHANGER LOSES CHILD WHILE IN PRISON

Micheal Zumba arrested on suspicion of dealing in foreign currency had to be released from his 30-day incarceration yesterday following the death of his three-year-old daughter on Wednesday.

Zumba becomes the first suspected foreign currency dealer to be released in Masvingo.

Magistrate Nomagugu Sibanda had postponed Zumba’s sentence on Thursday and remanded him in prison to Tuesday next week when his lawyer, Knowledge Mabvure of Chihambakwe Law Chambers made an appeal for his release because of changed circumstances.

He said Zumba lost his daughter the previous day and needed to go and attend to funeral arrangements.

The magistrate granted Zumba’s release on free bail.

Zumba was arrested while selling airtime at Yeukai Business Center in Mucheke. Police searched and only found US$20 and ZAR20 on him. He spent four weeks in remand prison and was supposed to be sentenced on Thursday.

His daughter suddenly fell ill at his Mucheke home on Tuesday night and her mother discovered that she was dead at around 8am on Wednesday.

Several suspected foreign currency arrested by Police last month are still remanded inside. There have been concerns that some of them are mothers who left children unattended.

Progress Magara appeared for the State. Masvingo Mirror