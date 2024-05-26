MAN RAPES THREE SISTERS

In a traumatizing case of rape, a Bikita man allegedly forced himself on three sisters, one after another and broke the virginity of the youngest who is aged 16.
The three complainants aged 16, 28 and 30 were allegedly
ordered to strip naked and held hostage between 5pm and 10pm as they were raped
by Terrible Mukanga (26) who was armed with a knife. Mukanga humiliated his
victims, allegedly describing their private parts and telling the 30-year-old
that hers was not tight enough to satisfy him.
Mukanga allegedly started by raping the 16-year-old whom he
made to bend downwards but he stopped and left her when she started screaming.
He then went to the 30-year-old and raped her but complained that she was not
tight enough and asked the number of children she had given birth to.
He went back to the youngest girl and raped her. He then
went for the 28-year-old sister who showed her a pad but he ignored her state
and raped her.
It is alleged that Mukanga raped the 28-year-old sister
while she was bending down holding onto the shoulders of her 16-year-old
sibling. He allegedly instructed the minor to take notes as he raped the older
sister.
After raping the three complainants, Mukanga allegedly
raped the eldest sister for the second time and this lasted the longest before
he freed the complainants to go home at around 10pm.
Zimbabwe is a patriarchal society where abuse of women is
taken lightly in many communities. One family in Gutu is currently demanding a
review of two cases where two accused persons were acquitted for raping minors
in Grade 1 and 7. The Grade 7 minor was infected with an STI.
The family is convinced that the cases were swept under the
carpet.
Mukanga of Zindove Village and his alleged accomplice
Thomas Hungwe (27) of Mayemu village both under Chief Mabika in Bikita are
remanded in custody after appearing before Regional Magistrate Judith Zuyu last
Thursday facing three counts of rape.
It is alleged that on April 3, 2024, at around 5pm the
three women were on their way home from Mukanga Business Center to Mugarare
Village. The accused who were also at the business center decided to follow
them on a motorbike ridden by Hungwe.
Mukanga blocked the way of the three and threatening them
with a knife, assaulted and ordered them to walk towards Garari Hill. Hungwe
allegedly remained on the motorbike.
The three were made to sit down and then Mukanga went about
raping the sisters. Mukanga allegedly assaulted the eldest sister for not
having a tight private part.
During the trial, it emerged that Mukanga raped the three
while Hungwe sat on the bike.
Ronald Kwangwari prosecuted. Masvingo Mirror
