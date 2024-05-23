MABVUKU TRUCK DRIVER FACES CULPABLE HOMICIDE CHARGES

The truck driver involved in the Mabvuku accident in which six people were killed is facing culpable homicide charges.

Cops have said the truck encroached into an oncoming lane and side-swiped a Toyota Hiace kombi, before colliding head-on with another Toyota Hiace kombi.

“We are looking into those possibilities of charging the driver with culpable homicide and that is why we are conducting comprehensive investigations. Once investigations have been completed, the driver is likely to face six counts of culpable homicide.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has established that a Howo truck, with one passenger on board, veered onto the oncoming traffic lane and side-swiped a Toyota Hiace kombi with 13 passengers on board, before having a head-on collision with another Toyota Hiace kombi with five passengers on board. As a result, six people were killed whilst 12 others were injured,” ZRP Commissioner Nyathi told the Herald.

The four victims, who were identified by their next of kin, are Edinah Ndogwedu, a female adult of Riverside, Ruwa; Felix Javha, a male adult of Hatfield, Harare; Tarisai Chigwande, a female adult of Zimre Park, Harare and Liberty Chitide, a male adult of Tafara, Harare.