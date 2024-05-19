FEARS FOR IRANIAN PRESIDENT AS PLANE CRASHES

A helicopter carrying the president of Iran has apparently crashed after getting into difficulties in poor weather conditions.

President Ebrahim Raisi was travelling in a helicopter near Jolfa, on the border with Azerbaijan, when he was involved in a "hard landing", according to state television.

A rescue operation is underway and Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has urged people to pray for President Raisi's health.

“We hope that Almighty God will return the esteemed and beloved President and his companions to the embrace of the nation," he said.

"The Iranian nation should not worry or be anxious; no disruption will occur in the country’s affairs.”

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and other officials were also in the helicopter, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

Rescuers were attempting to reach the site, state TV said, but had been hampered by poor weather condition in the area. There had been heavy rain reported with some wind.

The helicopter that crashed has been found by search teams, Iranian state TV reported. There is no update yet on the condition of those onboard.