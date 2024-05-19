FEARS FOR IRANIAN PRESIDENT AS PLANE CRASHES

President Ebrahim Raisi was travelling in a helicopter near
Jolfa, on the border with Azerbaijan, when he was involved in a "hard
landing", according to state television.
A rescue operation is underway and Iran's Supreme Leader
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has urged people to pray for President Raisi's health.
“We hope that Almighty God will return the esteemed and
beloved President and his companions to the embrace of the nation," he
said.
"The Iranian nation should not worry or be anxious; no
disruption will occur in the country’s affairs.”
Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and other
officials were also in the helicopter, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.
Rescuers were attempting to reach the site, state TV said,
but had been hampered by poor weather condition in the area. There had been
heavy rain reported with some wind.
The helicopter that crashed has been found by search teams,
Iranian state TV reported. There is no update yet on the condition of those
onboard.
