DEP AMBASSADOR DEFRAUDED OF TOYOTA FORTUNER

Zimbabwe’s Deputy Ambassador to Namibia, Cathrine Mauswa, was allegedly defrauded of a vehicle worth US$40 000 by an accountant at Marondera Municipality.
The vehicle belonged to the estate of Deputy Ambassador
Mauswa’s late husband.
Tinashe Mungwena (38) appeared before Harare regional
magistrate Mr Donald Ndirowei, who remanded him to June 11. Bail issues did not
arise since he was coming from home.
The complainant is Deputy Ambassador Mauswa, who is
employed by Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade.
Prosecutor Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti alleged that sometime in
2022, Deputy Ambassador Mauswa’s late husband, Never Besa, acquired a Toyota
Fortuner from High Range Land Developers, Harare.
Since 2022, Deputy Ambassador Mauswa has been personally
using the motor vehicle after she had agreed with her husband that it was her
personal vehicle. Later Mr Besa allegedly gave Mungwena the motor vehicle in
trust for temporary use.
On March 7, Deputy Ambassador Mauswa’s husband was involved
in a road traffic accident in Victoria Falls, which claimed his life. At that
time, Mungwena was in possession of the vehicle in question.
Thereafter, Deputy Ambassador Mauswa then requested
Mungwena to return the vehicle as it formed part of her late husband’s estate.
Mungwena allegedly refused to return the motor vehicle, saying he bought the
motor vehicle from Mr Besa on September 8 last year.
He said he had partly paid the purchase price and no
agreement of sale was crafted since the deal was based on trust because Mr Besa
was his friend and workmate. Mungwena allegedly took advantage of the death of
Deputy Ambassador Mauswa’s husband and that he was in possession of the motor
vehicle at the time of her husband’s demise. This prompted Deputy Ambassador
Mauswa to report the matter to police in Harare.
On April 20, Mungwena surrendered himself to police at CID
Vehicle Theft Squad Harare and upon being interviewed, it was established that
he surrendered the motor vehicle to ZRP Bulawayo Traffic through his wife,
after he learnt that there was a reported case. Herald
