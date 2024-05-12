CHIEF SHANA DIES IN HOSP

People of Hwange have been plunged into mourning following the death of Chief Shana Saturday night at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo.
Born Jonah Neluswi, Chief Shana was being treated at the
Bulawayo hospital for the past three weeks.
President of the Chiefs Council Chief Mtshane Khumalo of
Bubi said Chief Shana was an exemplary leader who occupied a number of senior
positions in the province.
“We received the news of his death with sadness as we
thought he would recover. He was one of our senior leaders whom we all looked
up to in Matabeleland North and you would remember he was provincial chair of
the Chiefs Council for about 15 years,” he said.
“He was not a chief for Hwange only but for the whole
province and nation as he was also at some point for many years a
representative of Chiefs in the Senate.
“He occupied several senior positions in the province and
national level and following his death we have lost so much as traditional
leaders,” said Chief Mtshane.
Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution
Minister Richard Moyo said the province has lost a revered leader. Moyo said
consultations between the family and government are underway regarding burial
arrangements.
