CHIEF SHANA DIES IN HOSP

People of Hwange have been plunged into mourning following the death of Chief Shana Saturday night at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo.

Born Jonah Neluswi, Chief Shana was being treated at the Bulawayo hospital for the past three weeks.

President of the Chiefs Council Chief Mtshane Khumalo of Bubi said Chief Shana was an exemplary leader who occupied a number of senior positions in the province.

“We received the news of his death with sadness as we thought he would recover. He was one of our senior leaders whom we all looked up to in Matabeleland North and you would remember he was provincial chair of the Chiefs Council for about 15 years,” he said.

“He was not a chief for Hwange only but for the whole province and nation as he was also at some point for many years a representative of Chiefs in the Senate.

“He occupied several senior positions in the province and national level and following his death we have lost so much as traditional leaders,” said Chief Mtshane.

Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo said the province has lost a revered leader. Moyo said consultations between the family and government are underway regarding burial arrangements.