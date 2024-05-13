AMENDING TWO TERM PRESIDENTIAL LIMIT IS DANGEROUS, SAYS COLTART

The two term presidential limit in the Zimbabwe Constitution was overwhelmingly agreed to by millions of Zimbabweans in 2013 and passed in a referendum which was voted on by over 80% of the electorate. It is supplemented by another clause in the Constitution which states that no incumbent can benefit from a constitutional amendment.

These clauses were debated right across Zimbabwe and are the result of a deeply held belief that Presidents should not remain in office too long. It is reinforced by the fact that in its 44 year old history Zimbabwe has only had two Presidents and that is one of the key reasons why our Nation has performed well below its true potential.

It is also a sad fact that our first President remained in office too long - until he was old and decrepit - causing some to remove him unconstitutionally through a coup. Coups cast Nations in a very poor light internationally. Had Mugabe gone early and made way for younger blood we would never have had this setback.

Accordingly any move to amend these clauses now will not only be a grave violation of our Constitution, it will also perpetuate the perception that Zimbabwe is a banana republic and an unsafe investment destination.

It doesn’t matter how this debate is camouflaged - it is wrong, dangerous and all patriots need to speak out against it.

We should rather now be concentrating on what policies we need as a Nation to deliver clean water to citizens, ensure a safe, healthy environment, rapidly expand foreign investment and create millions of jobs. Coltart writing on X