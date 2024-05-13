AMENDING TWO TERM PRESIDENTIAL LIMIT IS DANGEROUS, SAYS COLTART

The two term presidential limit in the Zimbabwe Constitution was overwhelmingly agreed to by millions of Zimbabweans in 2013 and passed in a referendum which was voted on by over 80% of the electorate. It is supplemented by another clause in the Constitution which states that no incumbent can benefit from a constitutional amendment.
These clauses were debated right across Zimbabwe and are
the result of a deeply held belief that
Presidents should not remain in office too long. It is reinforced by the fact
that in its 44 year old history Zimbabwe has only had two Presidents and that
is one of the key reasons why our Nation has performed well below its true
potential.
It is also a sad fact that our first President remained in
office too long - until he was old and decrepit - causing some to remove him
unconstitutionally through a coup. Coups cast Nations in a very poor light
internationally. Had Mugabe gone early and made way for younger blood we would
never have had this setback.
Accordingly any move to amend these clauses now will not
only be a grave violation of our Constitution, it will also perpetuate the
perception that Zimbabwe is a banana republic and an unsafe investment
destination.
It doesn’t matter how this debate is camouflaged - it is
wrong, dangerous and all patriots need to speak out against it.
We should rather now be concentrating on what policies we
need as a Nation to deliver clean water to citizens, ensure a safe, healthy
environment, rapidly expand foreign investment and create millions of jobs. Coltart
writing on X
