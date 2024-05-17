BUSINESSMAN DUPES CLIENT OF US$21K, BLOCKS HIM

A businessman received US$21 000 for a car, converted the money to his own use and blocked the client.

Gina Masanga, based in Beitbridge, has been charged with fraud after duping Allen Badzarigere. He was released him on US$150 bail, after he spent Tuesday night in remand prison.

The court heard that between November 2023 and January this year, the two entered into an agreement where Masanga was supposed to buy a Mercedes Benz on behalf of Badzarigere.

Masanga allegedly received US$14 500 in two batches through his sister and US$6 900, which he received personally, towards the purchase of the car. Masanga allegedly converted the money to his own use.

He allegedly became evasive and blocked his client who later filed a police report.