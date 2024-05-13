BUSH FOR RESIDENTS AS NO TOILETS IN KWEKWE CBD

There is no change at Kwekwe City public toilets in the CBD and at the Farmers Market in Mbizo 2 despite Minister Owen Ncube’s instruction in February to rectify the problems immediately.

The matter was hotly debated on Thursday at a full council meeting with councillors querying why management had not attended to the problems of Kwekwe’s public toilets which are blocked and unusable.

Residents are using the bush, creating a serious health hazard.

After receiving a public outcry, Ncube instructed council to immediately attend to the problems.

“What is delaying the process of having functional public toilets? Because as it is we are not safe,” said Councillor Siziwe Ncube during a full council meeting on Thursday.

Mayor Albert Zinhanga called upon management to thoroughly check on all the public toilets and make the necessary repairs.In response, the town clerk, Dr Lucia Mkandhla called for an immediate action to address the situation.

“This is an urgent matter, the situation is unacceptable because we have dedicated plumbers for the job and we need to know why there is no progress,” said Mkandhla.

Director of Works, Engineer John Mhike informed City fathers that his department was not informed that materials needed for the work had been purchased.

“I am hearing it now that the materials were procured because we could not do anything without the necessary materials,” said Mhike.

One of the councillors, Dr Solomon Matsa offered his piece of land to construct toilets in the CBD. Masvingo Mirror