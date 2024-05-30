BOY (9) HANGS SELF

A nine-year-old boy has hanged himself in his grandmother’s kitchen in Rusape.

Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka said : “We can confirm that the police are handling a case of sudden death where a nine-year-old juvenile, Passion Muchiha allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself on the roof trusses. Her grandmother, Juliet Mahuni (58) found him there. Police attended the scene and observed no visible marks on the body. The body was conveyed to Rusape General Hospital for post-mortem. Investigations are still underway.”

Manica Post reports that he was in Grade Five at St Faith’s Primary School, and was staying with his mother and grandmother, who had left him at home while going to their field, which is 400 meters away. Upon returning home, the two saw Passion’s body hanging from the kitchen roof trusses.