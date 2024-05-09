BLOW FOR STATE IN IVY KOMBO CASE

High Court judge Justice Sylvia Chirau-Mugomba will not testify in the case of Ivy Kombo Kasi and her husband, Admire Kasi, a magistrate has ruled.

The State wanted Justice Chirau-Mugomba, who is the chairperson of Council for Legal Education, to confirm in court if she authored the letter which authorised the couple to be exempted from writing the conversion examinations before practising law in Zimbabwe.

Magistrate Chakanyuka said : “According to Section 232 of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act, it is the court that has the mandate to call the witness it so specifies at any time. The statute should be given its ordinary meaning, consistent with the provision when read in whole.

“As such, words must be taken in their context and it is the duty of this court to interpret statute in this instance.”