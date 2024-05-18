ANOTHER WEEKEND IN JAIL FOR NEVILLE

The High Court yesterday reserved judgement in Neville Mutsvangwa’s bail application. This means that he will spend another weekend in remand prison. He is facing three criminal charges of illegal foreign currency dealings and one of possession of an unlicensed Starlink router.
Mutsvangwa’s lawyer, Josephine Sande sought bail for her
client arguing that the prosecution has no case against Mutsvangwa and his
co-suspects Elias Majachani and Simbarashe Tichingana.
The remand court, said the lawyer, misdirected itself in
denying bail to Mutsvangwa and his co-accused, arguing that the prosecution
hinged its evidence on Visa cards which were seized from Mutsvangwa’s Mount
Pleasant home.
Ms Sande said possession of Visa cards is not a crime,
neither is it evidence that someone is involved in illegal dealing with cash or
money laundering. In the magistrates’ court, Mr Mangosi denied the trio bail on
the grounds that they could be tempted to abscond.
0 comments:
Post a Comment