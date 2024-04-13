ZIMBA GETS THREE LIFE TERMS IN SA

A Zimbabwean man,Tinos Chimedze (35), has been sentenced to three life terms for raping three minors in the Modimolle area, south of Polokwane, South Africa.
According to a media statement from the South African
Police Services (Saps), Chimedze who lived in an informal settlement sent his
victims to seek food aid after abusing them.
“On Wednesday, the Modimolle Regional Court handed down a
hefty, three life imprisonment sentence to a 35-year-old accused, who raped
three minor girls in 2022,” Saps said in the statement.
“The court heard that on May 31, 2022, the accused Tinos
Chimedze (35), who is originally from Zimbabwe, raped the three victims aged
between 10 and 11 years and thereafter sent them to a local victim empowerment
facility to request for food, at Modimolle Extension 13 Jasper informal
settlement.”
The founder of the victim empowerment facility who was
present, became suspicious when Chimedze left the victims and she interviewed
them.
The young girls opened up to her and informed her about the
rape incidents.
“The police were immediately notified, and visited the
crime scene. The cases of rape were opened. The suspect was positively linked
with three cases of rape and arrested,” Saps said in the statement signed its
spokesman for Limpopo Province Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.
Chimedze's sentences will run concurrently. Newsday
