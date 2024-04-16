ZANU PF : WE WILL SUPERITEND FOOD DISTRIBUTION

The ruling Zanu PF party has revealed that it will be superintending the distribution of food aid by either the government or its development partners to assist millions of citizens enduring the devastating El Niño-induced drought, NewsDay can report.
However, observers have condemned the move announced by the
ruling party’s national spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa at the party’s
headquarters in Harare yesterday.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa recently declared the drought
a state of national disaster after low rainfall resulted in a food deficit in
many areas, leaving most families in need of food aid.
The World Food Programme hunger map for 2023/24 published
on January 17 this year showed that 4,1 million people face food insecurity in
Zimbabwe with the number expected to rise.
Speaking at a Press conference yesterday, Mutsvangwa said
the ruling party’s central committee had resolved to superintend food
distribution by government and food aid agencies to “make sure that no one
starves”.
“Zanu PF is known for its mobilising prowess, it mobilised
the rural people to fight the colonial army and it won. The party will use its
organisational prowess to fight the El Niño-induced drought, which is the worst
in four decades,” he said.
“The party resolved to superintend all the food
distribution. Government bureaucracy should know that the ruling party will
superintend the food distribution in all villages to make sure no one starves.”
Insiders also revealed that during the politburo and
central committee meetings last week, the party spent more time deliberating on
ways to maintain a stranglehold on the rural population.
Zanu PF has for long used food handouts as a weapon to
control vulnerable people in remote areas.
The ruling party fears that non-governmental organisations
(NGOs) and food aid agencies could influence voting patterns in its stronghold
areas.
Last month, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare
minister July Moyo warned of “decisive action” against NGOs deemed to be
“mistreating” or “manipulating” the rural populace during food distribution.
This follows the introduction of a law that increases
government oversight on NGOs, raising concerns about stifling independent
humanitarian efforts.
Writing in a State-owned local newspaper at the weekend,
Zanu PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu warned against the
exploitation of humanitarian crises for political gain.
Mpofu accused some NGOs operating in Zimbabwe of attempting
to sway people under the guise of providing aid, labelling them proxies of the
country’s detractors.
However, independent analyst Pardon Taodzera believes the
threats were a veiled attempt to silence dissent.
“Rural areas being Zanu PF’s stronghold, the government
fears losing its grip if people become reliant on aid agencies, not the
government,” he said.
Another analyst, Margaret Makuyana, expressed concern over
the potential impact of the Zanu PF decision on food distribution.
“Food aid should be based on need, not political
affiliation. Threats against NGOs will only worsen the situation for millions
facing hunger,” she said. Newsday
