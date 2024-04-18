WIFE KILLS HUBBY IN SA OVER LOBOLA MONEY

MUTARE woman residing in Cape Town, South Africa, is on the run after allegedly scalding her husband with cooking oil over money meant for her lobola.
The two reportedly clashed over the money, leading to the
tragic death of the husband, Mr Moses Mtukwa, who succumbed to injuries
sustained in the attack at a Cape Town hospital last Thursday.
Mr Mtukwa (41) was hospitalised for two weeks and was on
life-support before passing on, according to his older brother, Mr Davison
Mtukwa.
In an interview with The Manica Post, Mr Davison Mtukwa
said after Moreblessing Nyakunu (40) scalded his brother with cooking oil, she
stole 31 000 Rand and US$800 that her husband was saving to pay her bride price
and disappeared.
“My brother died due to the serious injuries he sustained
after being scalded with cooking oil. What hurts most is that Nyakunu did not
inform us that our brother was in hospital. Instead, each time we called him or
her, she would answer the calls and pretended as if everything was fine. Each
time my sister who is also in South Africa called looking for Moses, Nyakunu
would tell her that he (Moses) was at home, while she was at work,” he said.
Davison said they only got to know that their brother was
in hospital five days after his admission when a well-wisher who had rushed him
to the hospital contacted their sister.
“When my sister got there, she was immediately told by the
hospital authorities that Moses was supposed to be put on life-support system,
and we had to run around looking for money for him to receive medical
attention. At that time, Moses was still talking, and he told our sister that
he had 31 000 Rand and US$800 at home. He said the money was meant to pay for
Nyakunu’s bride price. He once told me about his savings, and we were planning
to visit the Nyakunu family to settle some of the lobola arrears,” he said.
Davison said when their sister went to Moses’ home, it was
deserted and the money was nowhere to be found as Nyakunu had fled with it.
“My brother and Nyakunu had a child together while they
were still staying in Bvirindi Village under Chief Zimunya back then. They,
however, parted ways and we were surprised to hear that he was cohabiting with
her when he migrated to South Africa. They both came back home and he paid part
of the bride price for her. Up until now, we never heard of any altercation
between them. They appeared the most perfect couple to us. We were shocked to
hear of this tragedy.
“My brother told our sister before he was put on
life-support that Nyakunu had scalded him because she wanted to use the lobola
money for something else. After scalding him, neighbours rushed him to the
hospital. She disappeared with the money. Up to now, South African police are
looking for her because she committed a heinous crime,” he said.
The family has in its possession WhatsApp messages and
audios sent between the couple hours prior to the commission of the heinous
crime.
In the chats, Nyakunu stated that she wanted to use the
money for something else, and Moses had to give it to her, and look for the
lobola money later.
The Mutukwa family is now appealing to well-wishers to help
them raise 17 000 Rand required for the repatriation of the deceased’s body for
burial.
“27 000 Rand is what is needed in total, and as a family we
have managed to raise 10 000 Rand. Had she not stolen the money, we would have
been able to bring back home our loved one, and lay him to his final resting
place. We are unable to do that at the moment. We are appealing to Zimbabwe,
family and friends to help us so that our brother’s remains are brought home,”
said the man.
Efforts to contact Moreblessing Nyakunu on WhatsApp were
fruitless as her phone was unreachable.
When The Manica Post visited the Nyakunu homestead in
Bvirindi Village on Tuesday afternoon, Moreblessing’s mother, Mrs Loveness
Nyakunu and her two sisters were struggling to come to terms with the tragedy.
Mrs Nyakunu described her daughter as a moody and violent
person.
“I do not want to lie, Moreblessing is a violent person and
always clashed with her sisters, but we never thought that things would come to
this. We never thought she would murder her husband and I was shocked when I
heard of this sad development. I passed out and had to be rushed to the clinic
where I was resuscitated,” said the elderly woman.
She said they approached the Mtukwa family on Monday to
extend their condolences.
“When my daughter last called me, she said she had an
altercation with her husband and he was admitted in hospital. Since then, her
phones have been off and we cannot reach her. What she has done has left us in
a big mess. I do not know how we will be able to raise the money that the
Mtukwa family wants for the body to be repatriated to Zimbabwe,” she said amid
sobs.
Moreblessing’s brother, Mr Tinashe Nyakunu said they are
also looking for her.
“Moreblessing should come out of hiding and face the music.
Yes, she erred, but she is still our sibling. She should surrender herself to
the authorities so that the world knows the truth,” he said.
He also appealed to well-wishers to help them raise funds
to repatriate Moses’ body.
For assistance, Mr Davison Mtukwa can be contacted on
+263774411748.
Those willing to help with cash can also send money to his
EcoCash US$ account on that sme number. Manica Post
