TRANSPORTER AMBUSHED IN SA, BULLET LODGED IN CHIN

A 43-year-old cross-border transporter, Zwelani Mpofu is urgently seeking assistance from specialists to remove a bullet lodged in his chin.
Mpofu who resides in South Africa but hails from Emkhayeni
in Tsholotsho under Chief Tategulu, was ambushed by armed robbers while
travelling to Zimbabwe on December 6, 2023.
During the attack, a bullet struck his chin, leaving him in
excruciating pain and paralysing his right hand.
Recalling the harrowing ordeal, Mpofu said he needs medical
and financial aid as his ability to provide for his family has been
compromised.
“They were trying to
rob our vehicle and the bullet hit my chin and was lodged in the neck, I am in
a lot of pain and my right hand is currently paralysed,” he said.
“I am appealing for assistance, even If I can have a doctor
who may assist in removing the bullet. I am even appealing for any help since I
am now a cripple, I was a cross-border transporter but now I can’t fend for my
family.”
His uncle, Pilate Ndebele revealed that Mpofu was
hospitalised for three months in Botlokwa Hospital in South Africa following
the attack.
He was discharged two months ago, but the bullet remains
lodged and he now suffers from partial paralysis.
Ndebele said his nephew is still undergoing physiotherapy
sessions.
“We are appealing for a specialist to assist him, we are
even confused as when one doctor wanted to operate on him the other one said it
was not a good idea since the bullet is in a critical area, so we don’t know
which is which as he is a family man with children but now everything is on
stand still,” he said.
For those able to offer support, contact Zwelani Mpofu on
+27 68 224 5941 or his uncle Pilate Ndebele on +27 72 352 3426. CITE
