THIEVES STEAL US$750 FROM KAROI COURT

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police and Judiciary Service Commission (JSC) have launched an investigation into a break-in at Karoi Magistrate Court on Monday where daring thieves stole US$750.
JSC spokesperson, Daniel Nemukuyu, confirmed that
investigations are underway.
“We can confirm that there was a break-in at Karoi
Magistrate Court on April 1, 2024. It was discovered on April 2. As we speak,
our internal security department and the police are investigating the matter,”
Nemukuyu said.
“They broke into the fines office and made off with US$750.
“We appeal to members of the public to help the police in
arresting the accused persons and those with information to give to the
police...”
Police Mashonaland West provincial deputy police
spokesperson Assistant Inspector Aggary Jaure also confirmed the incident. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment