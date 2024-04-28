THIEVES EMPTY PRESIDENTIAL FISH POND

Police in Zaka are looking for thieves who pounced at Chinorumba High School in Zaka and harvested approximately 500kgs of fish from the school fish pond.
The fish were part of the Presidential Fish scheme and the
school benefited from the program earlier last year (2023) as part of the
preparations for hosting one of the most subscribed Zanu PF rallies in the
run-up to the 2023 harmonized elections.
The fish were donated to the school through the
presidential fish scheme where schools and communities with fish ponds are
getting fingerlings from the government.
School head Nixon Bhenyu confirmed the incident but could
not shed more light on how it happened and referred all questions to the
District Schools Inspector (DSI) Samson Chidzurira.
Chidzurira confirmed having received the report from the
school and said he was told that around 500kgs of fish were stolen and a police
report was made.
“I don’t have intricate details of what happened but the
school head informed me of the incident and the matter has since been reported
to the police,” said Chidzurira.
Commenting on the matter in Zaka Development WhatsApp
platform, Zaka Central legislator and Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture,
Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Davis Marapira said it was disheartening
that there were still people who were against development.
He also said there was need for people to put security
measures on important projects like that to avoid cases of theft.
“I am sorry for the loss and this tells me that we still
have people in ward 13 who are against the President’s ideas of building the
country through development. However, it is also important for people to make
sure they put security measures in place when we get these projects.
“Everywhere where there are important projects even at our
solarized boreholes or gardens we should have security,” wrote Marapira.
He went on to pledge to replace the stolen fish with double
the amount, and assured people that the perpetrators were going to be
apprehended and brought to book.
“The President’s projects cannot be stopped by people who
are anti-development, the thieves will be apprehended in no time. I will bring
4000 to replace the 2000 which were stolen,” Marapira wrote.
In July 2021, a fish farmer from Chinorumba area in Muhope
Village under Chief Nhema was left counting losses when he lost close to 2000
breams to thieves whom he suspected to have used nets to harvest from his fish
pond. TellZimNews
