NO EVIDENCE : KUNAKA CHARGE WITHDRAWN

The State on Tuesday withdrew the incitement to cause public violence charge levelled against political activist Jim Kunaka due to lack of evidence.
Prosecutor Thomas Chanakira told Harare magistrate
Apollonia Marutya that the matter was being withdrawn before plea because the
State could not sustain its case.
Kunaka was facing charges of incitement to cause public
violence, breach of peace or bigotry and an alternative charge of organising an
illegal public gathering.
The State had alleged that sometime between March 1 and
July 30, 2020, Kunaka posted a video clip on social media platforms inciting
the public to participate in anti-government protests slated for July 31, 2020.
Newsday
