MISTAKEN IDENTITY : RAPE SUSPECT FREED

A 40-YEAR-OLD man from Harare has walked free from court after rape charges against him were withdrawn before plea.
This follows submissions by the prosecution that he had
been mistakenly fingered by the complainant as the suspect.
Tarauke Mpombwe was awaiting trial on allegations of raping
his 17-year-old neighbour but just before the start of the trial on Monday, the
State withdrew charges against him owing to a case of mistaken identity by the
complainant.
The complainant was raped at knife point on December 8 last
year, at around 1 am, by a man dressed only in a jacket who smashed open the
door to her house, made sure the lights were out, and forced children in the
same room to cover their heads.
The following day, the complainant went back home and
narrated her story to a co-tenant who then accompanied her to the police
leading to Mpombwe’s arrest. However, it was later established that Mpombwe had
been mistakenly identified as the rapist. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment