LAWYER CAUGHT IN CONFLICT OF INTEREST STORM

A REAL estate company has lodged a complaint with the Law Society of Zimbabwe against lawyer, Mr Moses Mapanga, after he represented a complainant in a case he formerly prosecuted when he was in State service.
Root Pro Properties is alleging that Mr Mapanga
successfully applied to the Harare Magistrates Court for a warrant of execution
against the real estate company, which had won a High Court appeal against the
conviction that led to an attachment order.
Mr Mapanga, who is now practicing with Mapfidza, Rutsito
Legal Practitioners, represented Mr Sanyamuwera, a complainant in a case he
formerly prosecuted.
Root Pro Properties successfully appealed to the High Court
and that particular conviction was quashed on January 12, 2023.
In upholding the appeal, Justice Pisirayi Kwenda dismissed
an earlier award saying the trial court had imposed an “incompetent sentence”.
According to the letter to the LSZ, the real estate company
stated that while the appeal was still pending in the High Court, Mr Mapanga
left State service and moved into private law practice where he became Mr
Sanyamuwera’s attorney in the same matter he once prosecuted.
“He then approached the Magistrates Court where he filed an
application for registration of a restitution order for purposes of enforcement
purportedly in terms of Section 372 of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence
Act,” read the letter dated February 26, 2024.
“This application was premised on the Magistrates Court
judgment from the Harare Criminal Court, Harare CRB HREP 3972/20 which found
the respondent guilty, ordering him to pay US$9 450 to the applicant.
“This is the same judgment and order that had been quashed
by the High Court a year earlier, pending appeal.”
A magistrate on February 5, 2024, granted an order in
favour of Mr Sanyamuwera and went on to issue a warrant of execution against
Root Pro Properties and three days later, the Messenger of Court was instructed
to attach the company’s property.
Root Pro also wanted the Law Society to look into the
magistrate’s decision.
But the Judicial Service Commission had already
investigated and found that any claims that the magistrate acted in connivance
with anyone else when issuing the order were unfounded.
“If he misinterpreted the law, this could not be dealt with
administratively but only through the legal route. We could not find any
evidence linking Mr Ncube to the alleged connivance with Mr Mapanga to suggest
abuse of office,” said JSC’s head of policy and legal services Ms Bianca
Makwande.
“In the absence of such evidence, we could not further our
investigations.” Herald
