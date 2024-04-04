JULY MOYO THREATENS AID AGENCIES OVER FOOD AID

LOCAL Government minister, July Moyo, has been criticised for threatening to have food aid agencies expelled if they are suspected not to be politically correct by its supporters.
Aid agencies are playing a crucial role in reaching
vulnerable populations across the country following the El Niño-induced drought
that has left millions facing hunger.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday declared the drought
as a national disaster and revealed that the country needs about US$2 billion
to avert starvation.
However, Zanu PF is fretting over suspected “hostile”
non-governmental organisations (NGOs) distributing food aid.
Moyo let the cat out of the bag last week in Buhera when he
warned of “decisive action” against NGOs suspected to be “mistreating” or
“manipulating” the rural populace during food distribution.
Moyo was addressing villagers under Chief Chiduku in
Buhera.
Sources said provincial and district intelligence officers
have been tasked to monitor food aid agencies while the local Zanu PF
leadership have been directed to be actively involved in the distribution of
aid.
Independent analyst Pardon Taodzera said the threat against
food aid agencies was worrying.
“Rural areas being Zanu PF's stronghold, the government
fears losing its grip if people become reliant on aid agencies, not the
government,” Taodzera said.
Another analyst, Margaret Makuyana, expressed concern over
the potential impact on food distribution.
“Food aid should be based on need, not political
affiliation. Threats against NGOs will only worsen the situation for millions
facing hunger,” Makuyana said.
This follows the introduction of a law that increases
government oversight on NGOs, raising concerns about stifling independent
humanitarian efforts.
The WFP agency estimates that 2,7 million Zimbabweans
require food assistance due to the drought, a number projected to rise as the
year progresses.
The Zanu PF government has a history of politicising food
aid.
In the past, there have been accusations of diverting
resources to party supporters. Newsday
