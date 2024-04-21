ZITF OVERSUBSCRIBED

ALL is set for the 64th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) with Industry and Commerce Minister, Nqobizitha Ndlovu saying space at this year’s annual trade showcase is at 100 percent occupation and a tent had to be erected to accommodate those who couldn’t get space indoors.
The trade expo roars into life tomorrow until Saturday. The
first three days (April 23 to 25) are business days while April 26 and 27 are
public days.
ZITF serves as a platform for showcasing technological
innovations that can drive industrial growth and it encourages entrepreneurship
by providing a platform for new businesses to connect with potential customers
and investors.
Expectations are high that this year’s showcase, riding on
the theme: “Innovation: The Catalyst to Industrialisation and Trade,” will
position local industry players to clinch major deals and expand their market.
Kenyan President, Dr William Ruto, will officially open the
country’s biggest annual trade expo on Friday.
In a press briefing yesterday, after touring some of the
stands at the Zimbabwe Exhibition Centre to assess progress, Minister Ndlovu
said they were geared to host the country’s premier trade showcase with some
exhibitors putting final touches.
“All is set for our 64th edition of the ZITF starting on
the 23 April and running to the 27th of April. It is business unusual out there
as people are doing their final touches and preparing their exhibitions,” he
said.
“We are quite excited again because this year we have
recorded yet another increase in terms of the number of exhibitions. We are
talking about 100 percent occupation space and we had to put a tent outside to
accommodate those who couldn’t get space indoors.”
Minister Ndlovu said the country’s flagship trade showcase
also serves as a strategic avenue for positioning the country as a dynamic
player in the global marketplace.
“In terms of the direct number of exhibitors, this year we
have 624, an increase from last year’s 565. Again, when we look at the number
of foreign countries exhibiting we have 26 from 21 last year, and one country
may have well over five
exhibiting companies,” he said.
“We are quite optimistic that the figures will continue to
increase. This year, we have 136 first-time exhibitors compared to 103 last
year. We are excited about the upward trend in most of the areas that we are
assessing.”
Minister Ndlovu said the foreign countries are bringing 123
exhibitors, an increase from last year when there were 70 exhibitors from
foreign countries.
“Countries which were not here last year include Brazil,
the Kingdom of Eswatini, Indonesia, North Korea, Namibia and Romania. Following
His Majesty King Mswati’s visit last year, we are seeing exhibitors from his
country participating at the ZITF,” he said.
In addition to the trade fair, Vice-President Dr
Constantino Chiwenga will host the ZITF Welcome Cocktail and the ZITF
International Business Conference on Wednesday.
The event series will also include the ZITF Charity Golf
Challenge, the ZITF Diplomats Forum and the Connect Africa Symposium.
The Diplomats Forum will explore economic partnerships
through entrepreneurship and the Connect Africa Symposium, which will be
officially opened by Vice-President Kembo Mohadi, will focus on sustainable
entrepreneurial strategies across Africa
The ZITF schedule concludes with the ZNCC Business Lunch on
Friday, followed by public exhibition days. “The International Business
Conference, whose guest of honour will be Vice-President Chiwenga, is a very
important platform where we delve deeply into issues of both domestic and
international economies. It will be an interesting one following the
introduction of the new currency and it is already oversubscribed,” said
Minister Ndlovu.
“We also have the ZITF Innovators Forum which will be
running for two days and this is the space for young people who will be taking
centre stage. There will be the Connect Africa Symposium which will be opened
by Vice-President Mohadi and we will have officials from my ministry, ZimTrade,
the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade and other players
within the international trade space.”
Minister Ndlovu said the main event on Friday will see
President Mnangagwa hosting his Kenyan counterpart. “We are ready and geared up
to host the ZITF which will be a success. It is interesting to interact with
exhibitors and open opportunities for trade and investment. As more countries
come, they also create an opportunity to open new lines of trade and business,”
he said.
“We want to pitch our messaging around ZITF 2024 mainly on
the issue of leverage on innovation to promote trade and investment in the
country. It is also a tribute to the President for opening Zimbabwe for
business and for his charm offensive in being a friend to all and an enemy to
none.” Chronicle
