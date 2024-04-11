I STEAL CARS FOR FUN CONVICT GETS ANOTHER JAIL TERM

A CONVICT who is serving a jail sentence for stealing four Honda Fit cars for joyride with his girlfriends has been further slapped with six years behind bars, for another count of stealing a Honda Fit vehicle.

Denzel Jinjikwa who was already serving a 12-year jail sentence, appeared for trial before Bulawayo magistrate Joseph Mabeza, facing a count of car theft. He pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was convicted and caged for 10 years in jail. However, the magistrate suspended four years on condition of good behaviour for a period of five years. Jinjikwa will effectively serve a further six years behind bars in addition to the sentence he was already serving.

The magistrate said Jinjikwa used sophisticated means to carry out the robbery spree as he opened the cars without using car keys and planned his robbery spree. He said by doing so, he disadvantaged the victim of his car, which he used to source money for his livelihood.

The court heard that Admire Ncube (24) parked his car at Corner 8th Avenue and Robert Mugabe Street in Bulawayo and locked all the doors before he went to do his private business in town.

When he returned, he was gripped with shock to find that his car had disappeared. He reported the matter to the police. Detectives from Vehicle Theft Squad in Bulawayo skilfully carried out investigations and recovered the car dumped in a bush, near Entumbane suburb. B Metro