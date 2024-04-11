AFM OVERSEER PESTERS MARRIED WOMAN FOR SEX, SACKED

AN Apostolic Faith Mission of Zimbabwe Overseer accused of soliciting sex from a married woman has dragged his church to court for terminating his contract as a pastor and overseer.
Overseer Tamuka Zvavahera, head of all AFM pastors in
Bulawayo West, saw his world come crashing down after a string of alleged
leaked WhatsApp messages with a married woman.
Following this, a board of elders convened to discuss the
issue and subsequently referred the matter to the national headquarters in
Harare. The Faith Centre Assembly wrote a complaint letter to Overseer
Zvavahera regarding the leaked WhatsApp messages.
“Pastor Zvavahera made some advances towards a married
female congregant which is against the ethics of the church. And by doing so he
put the name of the church into disrepute. According to the evidence it was
gathered that he booked a lodge in the city,” it reads in part.
Following this, Overseer Zvavahera’s contract as both
pastor at Magwegwe Assembly and Overseer was terminated. Dissatisfied with this
decision, Zvavahera has engaged lawyers Task Viki and Mary Nyika of Macharaga
Law Chambers, who are now fighting for his reinstatement.
“The respondents, AFM, Taurai Nyoni, Sherphered Sebata,
Mlindeli Ndlovu, Trust Tsengerayi, Nelson Nyahora, Blessing Tatenda Changunda
erred and committed an irregularity by terminating the pastoral duties of the
applicant at Magwegwe Fellowship and by terminating the application’s position
of being an overseer of Bulawayo West province without the authority and
mandate to do so in terms of the AFM of Zimbabwe constitution. The respondents
erred and grossly committed an irregularity by terminating the applicant’s
contract without properly charging him of any offence in terms of AFM
constitution and they never gave reasons for terminating his contract. They
also never afforded him an opportunity to defend himself,” Zvavahera’s lawsuit,
filed by his lawyers, reads in part.
Below are excerpts from the leaked messages
Zvavahera: Can you make it today
Sindisiwe: Let’s make it tomorrow because now I am weak
Zvavahera: Okay that’s fine. Will you go to work tomorrow?
Sindisiwe: No . . .
Zvavahera: Okay u will come for me thanks
Zvavahera… Even at your office, where, is your office
Sindisiwe: Yes it’s between 9th Avenue and 10 Avenue
Zvavahera: My feelings towards you are growing on a daily
basis. You mean a lot to me sweetie.
Sindisiwe: kkkk serious
Zvavahera: Good evening. Am good only thinking about you my
babie
Sindisiwe: srs
Zvavahera: Srs you are my everything. Where do you think is
the best place us to meet
Sindisiwe: I do not know. Let’s find a cool place.
Zvavahera: My manhood * (unprintable words)
Sindisiwe: Sorry. There are people around that’s why I
cannot answer your call.
Zvavahera: I love you big time. I want kiss and hugs
Zvavahera: Babe do you love me, the way I love you. I love
you with all my heart.
Sindisiwe: srs
