AFM OVERSEER PESTERS MARRIED WOMAN FOR SEX, SACKED



AN Apostolic Faith Mission of Zimbabwe Overseer accused of soliciting sex from a married woman has dragged his church to court for terminating his contract as a pastor and overseer.

Overseer Tamuka Zvavahera, head of all AFM pastors in Bulawayo West, saw his world come crashing down after a string of alleged leaked WhatsApp messages with a married woman.

Following this, a board of elders convened to discuss the issue and subsequently referred the matter to the national headquarters in Harare. The Faith Centre Assembly wrote a complaint letter to Overseer Zvavahera regarding the leaked WhatsApp messages.

“Pastor Zvavahera made some advances towards a married female congregant which is against the ethics of the church. And by doing so he put the name of the church into disrepute. According to the evidence it was gathered that he booked a lodge in the city,” it reads in part.

Following this, Overseer Zvavahera’s contract as both pastor at Magwegwe Assembly and Overseer was terminated. Dissatisfied with this decision, Zvavahera has engaged lawyers Task Viki and Mary Nyika of Macharaga Law Chambers, who are now fighting for his reinstatement.

“The respondents, AFM, Taurai Nyoni, Sherphered Sebata, Mlindeli Ndlovu, Trust Tsengerayi, Nelson Nyahora, Blessing Tatenda Changunda erred and committed an irregularity by terminating the pastoral duties of the applicant at Magwegwe Fellowship and by terminating the application’s position of being an overseer of Bulawayo West province without the authority and mandate to do so in terms of the AFM of Zimbabwe constitution. The respondents erred and grossly committed an irregularity by terminating the applicant’s contract without properly charging him of any offence in terms of AFM constitution and they never gave reasons for terminating his contract. They also never afforded him an opportunity to defend himself,” Zvavahera’s lawsuit, filed by his lawyers, reads in part.

Below are excerpts from the leaked messages

Zvavahera: Can you make it today

Sindisiwe: Let’s make it tomorrow because now I am weak

Zvavahera: Okay that’s fine. Will you go to work tomorrow?

Sindisiwe: No . . .

Zvavahera: Okay u will come for me thanks

Zvavahera… Even at your office, where, is your office

Sindisiwe: Yes it’s between 9th Avenue and 10 Avenue

Zvavahera: My feelings towards you are growing on a daily basis. You mean a lot to me sweetie.

Sindisiwe: kkkk serious

Zvavahera: Good evening. Am good only thinking about you my babie

Sindisiwe: srs

Zvavahera: Srs you are my everything. Where do you think is the best place us to meet

Sindisiwe: I do not know. Let’s find a cool place.

Zvavahera: My manhood * (unprintable words)

Sindisiwe: Sorry. There are people around that’s why I cannot answer your call.

Zvavahera: I love you big time. I want kiss and hugs

Zvavahera: Babe do you love me, the way I love you. I love you with all my heart.

Sindisiwe: srs

B Metro