HOSPITAL'S ONLY XRAY MACHINE BROKEN FOR EIGHT YEARS

Zvishavane, one of the biggest referral hospitals in the Midlands Province is in a bad state with its Xray machine not functioning for the last eight years.

Deputy minister of health and Childcare, Sleiman Kwidini could not hide his disappointment when he visited the hospital last Friday.

In addition to malfunctional equipment, Kwidini castigated hospital staff for mismanagement of the health centre.

Residents complained to the Minister that nurses have a casual approach to their work and patients and in particular expecting mothers are dying from negligence.

He pointed out outdated equipment at the hospital, poor record keeping, lack of essential drugs and mismanagement of resources. He called for immediate action to address the issues that were identified.

“We understand that their X-ray machine has not been functioning for the past eight years. It is our duty to ensure that this is up and running. We will allocate them machines that will enable them to carry out their duties,” said Kwidini.

He however said infrastructure development and improving service delivery is on top of Government agenda.

“Improving the quality of health care services is a top priority for Government. Several initiatives have been put into place to improve infrastructure and development in the health sector,” said Kwidini.

Blessing Simango hailed the Minister for coming.

“We wait for long hours in the queue with nurses sleeping on duty. People die due to negligence, particularly expecting mothers,” said Simango. Masvingo Mirror