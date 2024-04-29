HOSPITAL'S ONLY XRAY MACHINE BROKEN FOR EIGHT YEARS

Zvishavane, one of the biggest referral hospitals in the Midlands Province is in a bad state with its Xray machine not functioning for the last eight years.
Deputy minister of health and Childcare, Sleiman Kwidini
could not hide his disappointment when he visited the hospital last Friday.
In addition to malfunctional equipment, Kwidini castigated
hospital staff for mismanagement of the health centre.
Residents complained to the Minister that nurses have a
casual approach to their work and patients and in particular expecting mothers
are dying from negligence.
He pointed out outdated equipment at the hospital, poor
record keeping, lack of essential drugs and mismanagement of resources. He
called for immediate action to address the issues that were identified.
“We understand that their X-ray machine has not been
functioning for the past eight years. It is our duty to ensure that this is up
and running. We will allocate them machines that will enable them to carry out
their duties,” said Kwidini.
He however said infrastructure development and improving
service delivery is on top of Government agenda.
“Improving the quality of health care services is a top
priority for Government. Several initiatives have been put into place to
improve infrastructure and development in the health sector,” said Kwidini.
Blessing Simango hailed the Minister for coming.
“We wait for long hours in the queue with nurses sleeping
on duty. People die due to negligence, particularly expecting mothers,” said
Simango. Masvingo Mirror
