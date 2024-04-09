HOOKER WHO KILLED LOVER ESCAPES JAIL

A SEX worker, who fatally stabbed her boyfriend at a party in Kariba, will perform 620 hours of labour after a High Court judge ruled that her moral blameworthiness was minimal.

Sibongile Siyanjalika stabbed Keith Kadziyange on the neck, following a scuffle, during the 2022 edition of the Nyaminyami Festival at Lake Harvest, Kariba.

Keith had accused Sibongile of interacting with various male patrons while they both worked as cleaners during the outdoor event.

The State said Keith was moved by jealousy when he dragged Sibongile while assaulting her after he saw her talking to two men.

Sibongile then broke an empty bottle and attacked Keith on his neck before he bled profusely resulting in his death.

Sibongile pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of culpable homicide.

In her ruling, High Court Judge Justice Cathrine Bhachi-Muzawazi considered the interests of the crime, the offender and the society.

“It is clear that Sibongile’s background played a role in her actions. She lost her mother at a tender age and assumed responsibility over herself from then on.

“Her survival instinct led her to the oldest profession after the father of her children passed away.

“If she is sent to prison, the children will be left to be street kids and prone to abuse,” noted the judge. H Metro