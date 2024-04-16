FATHER BEATS UP DAUGHTER TO DEATH

Police in Mashonaland East have arrested a Marondera man for allegedly assaulting his 13-year-old daughter after she went away from home for several days.
The incident recently occurred at Rapture Farm in
Marondera.
It is alleged that Tendai Gombera (41) went to Rapture
Business Centre where his daughter was staying with her grandfather, Sunday
Gombera (68).
When he got there, he confronted his daughter over the
issue.
It is said Gombera was not convinced by the response he got
from his daughter and immediately started assaulting her with a wooden stick
all over her body.
In a statement, Mashonaland East Police Spokesperson
Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi said as Gombera assaulted his daughter, he
allegedly knocked the juvenile against the wall.
Gombera then force-marched the girl, demanding to be shown
all her boyfriends. He continued assaulting her.
When they had walked for about 300 metres, it is said the
juvenile indicated that she could not walk any further due to energy loss.
However, Gombera continued with his assaults and accused her of faking her
dizziness.
“It is said Gombera then left his daughter lying on the
ground. The next day around 6:00 am, one Shingirai Chipungu who was on his way
to the business centre discovered the lifeless body of the juvenile in a
shallow drainage along the road. Chipungu informed the juvenile’s grandfather
who later reported the matter to ZRP Marondera Rural.
“The body of the deceased was ferried to Marondera Hospital
mortuary for post-mortem. Gombera was arrested,” said Inspector Chazovachiyi.
Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment