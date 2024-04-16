FAKE COP NABBED IN FULL UNIFORM

A BOGUS police officer, who was daring enough to terrorise motorists along Chinhoyi Street in Harare, was arrested in full police uniform.

The 21-year-old Munashe Musekiwa, who is also known as Munemo, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Apollonia Marutya, who remanded him in custody.

The court heard that on Saturday, at the corner of Chinhoyi Street and Robert Mugabe Avenue, officers from the Police Anti Corruption Unit, who were on patrol, received a tip-off that Musekiwa was terrorising motorists along Chinhoyi Street.

The police acted and identified him wearing the full police uniform and holding a button stick.

The anti-corruption team intercepted him and, upon verification, it was found out that he was just a civilian who was impersonating a police officer.

Thomas Chanakira appeared for the State. H Metro