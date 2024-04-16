THUGS WHO BEAT UP COP ARRESTED

They are now set to face the music for their vicious attack
on the officers.
Kudakwashe Chigeregomo, 23, and Emmanuel Denhere, 18, of
Kuwadzana kidnapped Constables Godknows Maretawona, 36, and Isaac Manjokoto,
33, who are stationed at the Mbare Traffic Police Station.
The cops had arrested the duo.
The two police officers were at an intersection in
Waterfalls, where they were deployed to maintain order at the busy
intersection.
They arrested Kudakwashe, who was driving a grey Nissan AD
van (AGE 6658), for carrying passengers and operating his service without an
operator’s licence.
Emmanuel was on board the vehicle as a conductor.
The two cops boarded the car Kudakwashe was driving and
ordered him to drive to Mbare Traffic Police Post at Masteps in Hopley.
Kudakwashe drove the vehicle due east, along Forbes Road,
where he rammed into a precast wall of a house forcing the vehicle to stop.
Kudakwashe and Emmanuel then turned on the two police
officers and started assaulting the cops.
They used unknown objects and struck the cops several times
on the head and face.
The assault was recorded and posted on social media by an
unidentified person.
The two police officers managed to eventually arrest them
and called for backup from their office.
They sustained head injuries from the assault and were
rushed to Sally Mugabe Hospital.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi confirmed the arrest, promising to furnish further details today.
“Police arrested two suspects in connection with kidnapping
and assaulting two police officers in Waterfalls.
“Investigations are continuing and further details will be
released soon,” said Ass-Comm Nyathi H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment