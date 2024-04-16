THUGS WHO BEAT UP COP ARRESTED





A MUSHIKASHIKA driver and his conductor, who kidnapped two traffic police officers in Waterfalls and then ganged up to bash them, have been ARRESTED.

They are now set to face the music for their vicious attack on the officers.

Kudakwashe Chigeregomo, 23, and Emmanuel Denhere, 18, of Kuwadzana kidnapped Constables Godknows Maretawona, 36, and Isaac Manjokoto, 33, who are stationed at the Mbare Traffic Police Station.

The cops had arrested the duo.

The two police officers were at an intersection in Waterfalls, where they were deployed to maintain order at the busy intersection.

They arrested Kudakwashe, who was driving a grey Nissan AD van (AGE 6658), for carrying passengers and operating his service without an operator’s licence.

Emmanuel was on board the vehicle as a conductor.

The two cops boarded the car Kudakwashe was driving and ordered him to drive to Mbare Traffic Police Post at Masteps in Hopley.

Kudakwashe drove the vehicle due east, along Forbes Road, where he rammed into a precast wall of a house forcing the vehicle to stop.

Kudakwashe and Emmanuel then turned on the two police officers and started assaulting the cops.

They used unknown objects and struck the cops several times on the head and face.

The assault was recorded and posted on social media by an unidentified person.

The two police officers managed to eventually arrest them and called for backup from their office.

They sustained head injuries from the assault and were rushed to Sally Mugabe Hospital.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest, promising to furnish further details today.

“Police arrested two suspects in connection with kidnapping and assaulting two police officers in Waterfalls.

“Investigations are continuing and further details will be released soon,” said Ass-Comm Nyathi H Metro