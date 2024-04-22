EX FOOTIE STAR SELLS HOUSE IN US$450K FIGHT WITH LIBYAN CLUB

FORMER Zimbabwe international footballer Edward Sadomba has revealed he sold one of his houses and fasted for three days at a secluded retreat on the outskirts of Harare, as he prayed to recover about US$450 000 he was owed by his former Libyan club.

In January 2016, Sadomba and Al Ahli signed a contract termination agreement in which the Libyan side agreed to pay the Zimbabwean US$450 000.

But, it later emerged that Sadomba was tricked into signing a document that showed he had acknowledged receipt of the money, in cash, when he had received nothing.

Sadomba took the matter to FIFA but he kept running into hurdles.

He then sold a house in Waterfalls, for US$60 000, as he battled to raise the arbitration fees needed after he had taken the issue to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The former Dynamos and Warriors forward then returned home and went to Resthaven Retreat, near Glen Forest Cemetery, where he spent three days praying and fasting.

Then, in July 2017, CAS overturned the decision that had been made by FIFA’s Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC), and Sadomba was paid US$450 000 by the Libyan club.

Sadomba could not control his tears when he recounted this ordeal when he visited Resthaven Retreat last week.

The former DeMbare star player officially handed over a cottage he built for the institution.

“Let’s not fool ourselves with the cars we drive, the houses we live in because in front of God, we are nothing,” Sadomba said.

“Whatever we do, let’s do it for God. That is the message I want you to keep in your hearts.”

Resthaven Retreat was always the place where Sadomba prayed whenever he returned home for holidays during his stints at his foreign clubs.

“In 2011, when I was still playing in Sudan, I came back for a holiday and took some time to come and pray at this place.

“When I went back to Sudan, my career changed and I did well in the Champions League where I was a top scorer,” said Sadomba.

The former Zimbabwe national team striker is highly spiritual, as evidenced by the names he gave to his two sons – El Shaddai and Adonai.

“I know there are some players who believe in juju or other traditional things but God is above all that,” he said.

“Around 2016, I had a case with one of the clubs in Libya, Al Ahli.

“I signed a US$1.2 million contract. The first year they paid me well but when there was conflict in that country, we agreed to terminate the contract mutually.

“They wanted to trick me by claiming that I had already been paid some money yet I had received nothing.

“We wrote letters but they didn’t respond and we took the matter to FIFA but we lost. We then appealed with CAS.

“Because of the faith I had, I sold my house in Waterfalls for US$60 000, because we were told to pay a fee of US$45 000.

“We won that case and I believe it was because of prayer. I spent three days here at Resthaven without eating and no water, it was a dry fast.

“So when we won the case, I said to God you have done so much in my career. Let me build something that when people see they are inspired.

“Some might say you have built a cottage here but your brother doesn’t have a house but the thing is we are doing this for generations to come.” H Metro