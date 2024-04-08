DRIVER STEALS US$300K WORTH OF COPPER, DUMPS TRUCK IN ZIM

A TRUCK driver allegedly stole 36 tonnes of copper worth over US$300 000 from a truck he was driving from the Democratic Republic of Congo to Mozambique before dumping the vehicle in Macheke.

Francis Chipoka, a Zambian, disappeared at the same time as the consignment belonging to his employer, City Frontiers Transport based in Lusaka, Zambia.

A reward is being offered for anyone with information leading to his arrest.

In a statement yesterday, police said they are looking for Chipoka.

“On 30 March 2024, the suspect, who is employed by City Frontiers Transport, was tasked to transport 36 tonnes of copper from Lusaka, Zambia to Beira, Mozambique using a Howo Sinotruk super-link truck registration number BCF 7479zm, , white in colour, towing two trailers with registration number BCF 9285zm and BCF 9286zm.

“The truck is installed with a tracking system which is monitored from Zambia. According to the tracker r, the truck left Chirundu border post at 10.30am and arrived in Marondera at around 21.45hrs and parked at Knors Petroleum Marondera, along Harare-Mutare highway for the night. It left on 31 March 2024 at around 5am heading east along Harare-Mutare highway and it was dumped in the central business district at Macheke at around 7.45am,” police said.

The matter was reported at Macheke Police Station on April 2.

Police attended the scene and discovered that the truck was parked in Macheke opposite Vegono Supermarket and a bottle store.

They also discovered that the tarpaulin had been removed while the trailers were loaded with empty wooden boxes that are normally used to carry bananas. The consignment documents were left in the truck.

Inquiries made by the police revealed that the truck was parked in Macheke on March 31 at around 7.45am by a slim dark man who was wearing a bluish T-shirt and a black trousers with reflectors.

Police also managed to visit Knor Filling station in Marondera where the truck was alleged to have been parked before being driven to Macheke.

Investigations are underway to establish whether the truck had entered Zimbabwe with the copper or whether this load had already been replaced by the wooden boxes before reaching Chirundu border post. Herald