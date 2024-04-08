WOMAN LOSES US$5 000 IN COS DEAL

A WOMAN seeking a certificate of sponsorship to live in the United Kingdom lost US$5 100 to a suspected fraudster who had promised to facilitate her migration.

Munyaradzi Mangoma yesterday appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi charged with fraud and was remanded in custody, awaiting a bail ruling.

The State alleged that Paidamoyo Clarah Chamatunhu of Westlea was advised by her niece that her cousin Tanyaradzwa Chivandire was processing certificates of sponsorship for people who wanted to work in the UK.

Chivandire was using her WhatsApp to notify people who needed the certificates.

Ms Chamatunhu called Chivandire after seeing the advert and was advised that the certificate of sponsorship would cost her £4 500 which was equivalent to US$6 200.

Ms Chamatunhu was given Mangoma’s contact numbers and he told her to deposit £2 250 into the account of Tinotenda Zinyengere.

Chivandire confirmed through a Whatsapp message to Ms Chamatunhu that the money was received by Mangoma and proof of payment was sent to her.

On July 9 last year, Chivandire advised Ms Chamatunhu that her certificate of sponsorship had been processed, but she would only get it if she paid the full amount.

She pleaded with Mangoma and Chivandire that she could only pay US$2 000 instead of the US$2 900 balance.

She was then advised to give Mangoma’s gardener Luckson Mazarura the balance of US$2 000 which she did.

On July 11, Ms Chamatunhu asked Mangoma to see the certificate, but was told there were errors which needed to be corrected.

She later received a message from Chivandire that Mangoma was requesting her banking details so that he could refund her since there were some problems with the certificate.

Mangoma never refunded the money, prompting Ms Chamatunhu to file a police report. Herald