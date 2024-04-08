WOMAN LOSES US$5 000 IN COS DEAL

A WOMAN seeking a certificate of sponsorship to live in the United Kingdom lost US$5 100 to a suspected fraudster who had promised to facilitate her migration.
Munyaradzi Mangoma yesterday appeared before Harare
magistrate Dennis Mangosi charged with fraud and was remanded in custody,
awaiting a bail ruling.
The State alleged that Paidamoyo Clarah Chamatunhu of
Westlea was advised by her niece that her cousin Tanyaradzwa Chivandire was
processing certificates of sponsorship for people who wanted to work in the UK.
Chivandire was using her WhatsApp to notify people who
needed the certificates.
Ms Chamatunhu called Chivandire after seeing the advert and
was advised that the certificate of sponsorship would cost her £4 500 which was
equivalent to US$6 200.
Ms Chamatunhu was given Mangoma’s contact numbers and he
told her to deposit £2 250 into the account of Tinotenda Zinyengere.
Chivandire confirmed through a Whatsapp message to Ms
Chamatunhu that the money was received by Mangoma and proof of payment was sent
to her.
On July 9 last year, Chivandire advised Ms Chamatunhu that
her certificate of sponsorship had been processed, but she would only get it if
she paid the full amount.
She pleaded with Mangoma and Chivandire that she could only
pay US$2 000 instead of the US$2 900 balance.
She was then advised to give Mangoma’s gardener Luckson
Mazarura the balance of US$2 000 which she did.
On July 11, Ms Chamatunhu asked Mangoma to see the
certificate, but was told there were errors which needed to be corrected.
She later received a message from Chivandire that Mangoma
was requesting her banking details so that he could refund her since there were
some problems with the certificate.
Mangoma never refunded the money, prompting Ms Chamatunhu
to file a police report. Herald
