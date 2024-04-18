DIASPORAN'S DAUGHTER RAPED BY BOYFRIEND IN HARARE

A WOMAN left her 10-year-old daughter under the custody of her 40-year-old boyfriend who then allegedly repeatedly raped the minor.

The woman relocated to the United Kingdom. Her boyfriend, Kudzai Gonorenda, now faces rape charges.

He allegedly spiked her meals, with an unknown substance, at various intervals, which would make the child lose consciousness, before raping her. The abused child was even secretly taken to hospital by Gonorenda’s new girlfriend.

Gonorenda appeared before magistrate Taurai Manuwere who remanded him in custody to May 29 for the trial commencement.

Circumstances are that sometime in September last year, the complainant’s mother relocated to the United Kingdom and left her daughter in the custody of her boyfriend.

It is the State’s case that sometime in March, on a date the complainant cannot remember, Gonorenda prepared rice and beef for supper and gave it to her.

While she was eating, she started feeling dizzy and slept.

She woke up the next day in her bed, naked and experiencing pain on her private parts.

She allegedly passed out on several occasions and would wake up naked and in pain.

The child started excreting whitish discharge and was secretly taken to a clinic in Mufakose by Gonorenda’s new girlfriend.

The child later told her grandmother about the incident. She took her to the police where they filed a police report.

Tambudzai Masamvi appeared for the State. H Metro