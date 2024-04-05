BODY OF BOY BURIED AT MADZIBABA ISHMAEL SHRINE TO BE EXHUMED

THE body of a child, who was buried at Madzibaba Ishmael’s shrine without the knowledge of the mother, is expected to be exhumed today at Lily Farm in Nyabira.
Memory Mukanairi pleaded with authorities for the body of
her child to be exhumed.
It will be the second exhumation of a body at the shrine.
The exhumation of the body of the late Professor Itai
Muwati, who died in unclear circumstances at the same shrine, was the first.
Professor Muwati’s brother has since made sensational
claims that the late professor was murdered and accused Madzibaba Ishmael, and
a number of his followers, which he has named, for the murder.
Professor Muwati is said to have been killed after he
decided to leave the cult because he no longer agreed with some of the things
which were happening at the shrine.
A big police presence is expected at Lily Farm today for
the exhumation process just in case there is resistance from some of the cult
members.
Some families, who have various complaints against the cult
and its leadership, have also indicated they will take advantage of the big
police presence to visit the farm.
“We will take advantage of police presence to go and visit
our relatives who are being kept there.
“It used to be a no-go area but police have assured us of
our security,” said one of the family members.
A number of people have been calling H-Metro to enquire
whether they will be safe if they visit the farm to look for their relatives,
especially young women, who are believed to have been given into marriage to
Madzibaba Ishmael’s men.
Madzibaba Ishmael was denied bail at the High Court
yesterday on a day when seven of his members were granted bail.
He will remain in custody until their trial gets underway
on May 7.
He was arrested together with church leaders Takavengwa
Gwenzi (55), Siribiniyo Chikunire (53), Wonder Kabaya (41), Devlodge Katsande
(47), Zebediah Sigudu (49), Aaron Chokurongerwa (47) and Shingirai Ngavafume
(42).
However, Justice Rodgers Manyangadze said the magistrate,
who denied Madzibaba Ishmael’s seven accomplices bail, erred in adopting a
dragnet approach and failing to identify who was the cult leader.
Justice Rodgers Manyangadze allowed the bail appeal to
succeed on the seven accomplices while denying Madzibaba Ishmael’s release.
Madzibaba Ishmael and his accomplices stand accused of
contravening Section 3 (1) and (2) of the Burial and Cremation Act 5:03 and
Section 7(1) and (5) of the Children’s Act 5:06.
The trial of the eight men did not get underway yesterday
before Magistrate Christine Nyandoro after the hearing turned into a contest
between the State and defence lawyer Purity Chikangaise.
Prosecuting the State applied for a month to complete all
its investigations, indicating that the docket was almost complete, but needed
to follow up on a request by the Registrar General.
The Registrar has indicated that there is a possibility to
add more charges on the two counts the cult leaders were facing.
It also indicated that it was still facing challenges in
estimating the ages of more than 200 minor children who were being enslaved at
Madzibaba Ishmael’s farm in Nyabira.
The State said it could only be ready for trial on May 7
and was compiling sufficient evidence and could not proceed only based on the
Form 242 on record.
This did not go down well with Madzibaba Ishmael’s lawyer,
Purity Chikangaise who claimed that the State was deliberately delaying the
trial.
Chikangaise argued that the State had made an undertaking
on the previous remand date that it will proceed to trial before changing its
stance yesterday.
She queried why the docket was not at court and with the
National Prosecuting Authority.
The application for postponement was granted and the matter
was remanded to May 7 for trial. H Metro
