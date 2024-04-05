PROTECT ME : WHISTLE BLOWER

A LOCAL businessman, who exposed a well-organised syndicate for externalising foreign currency through the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, has approached the High Court seeking protection since his life is now in danger.
Francesco Marconati applied for a declaratory relief
following his arrest more than five times after he laid charges of
externalisation of foreign currency by one of the directors at his companies.
The businessman owns several companies including Eagle
Italian Shoes and Leather and Strengthened Investments Private Limited, among
others.
In his application, Marconati submitted that his rights
were being violated after exposing the criminal syndicate and asked the court
to declare his rights and interests emanating from the exposè.
He said his application was based on article 33 of the
United Nations Convention Against Corruption which specifically deals with the
protection of whistleblowers.
According to court papers, Marconati said it was not the
first time for him to approach the court requiring the declaration of his
rights pertaining to cases that he reported against former business partner Li
Song.
He said all the cases he reported had not been tried while
some had been overtaken by events and transferred to different police stations.
“Sometime in 2021, I discovered that the companies, at
first Eagle Italian Shoes (Pvt) Ltd and Eagle Italian Leather (Pvt) Ltd, had
been abused by one of the directors, Li Song, who was involved in illicit
transactions and was involved in bidding for forex as if on behalf of the
company yet it was only for her personal benefit. The company lost huge sums of
money in the process,” Marconati submitted.
He said after reporting the case to the police, he
discovered that Li was also using other affiliate companies to facilitate
illicit transactions, forging invoices and bidding on the foreign currency
auction system for raw materials which were never bought or delivered to
Zimbabwe.
The businessman said all the information was known to the
police who have been handling the matters.
Marconati said Li had also dragged (him) to the criminal
court alleging that he had committed fraud after removing her as a director.
The matter was finalised in November 2022.
“However, my acquittal specifically and not that of other
co-accused persons was appealed against by the Prosecutor-General and remains
pending before this court under case number HCHCR 797/24.
“Again the effort is to frustrate and silence me, but it
has not worked. Having established the background above, despite the
frustration I have been suffering due to the actions of Li Song and other
individuals assisting her, I have remained steadfast and determined to ensure
that justice is done,” Marconati said.
He also submitted that he was being trailed by vehicles
without number plates since exposing the alleged crimes.
The matter is pending. Newsday
