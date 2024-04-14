14 MONEY CHANGERS FURTHER REMANDED

FOURTEEN suspected money changers were yesterday further remanded in custody.

They are part of a group of 65 alleged illegal foreign currency deals arrested last week in Harare in a blitz on illegal foreign currency dealers.

Government says the operation is meant to protect the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) from being mauled by speculators.

Yesterday, the 14 accused persons appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi charged with contravening the Exchange Control Act.

They were remanded to April 30 after Mangosi granted State prosecutor, Thomas Chanakira, his application to summon the officers who arrested them.

Their co-accused will appear in court today for bail application.

According to the State, the accused persons were soliciting for United States dollars from passers-by and people who intended to buy from a fast-food outlet in the capital.

They allegedly failed to explain what they were doing at the entrance of the shop, and subsequent searches led to the recovery of US dollars from them.

The police also seized their mobile phones wherein it was discovered that they had made several transactions through mobile money transfers in both ZiG and US dollars.

The suspected forex dealers were also found in possession of point-of-sale machines and automated teller machine cards. Newsday