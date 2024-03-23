ZIM TO LAUNCH THREE MORE SATELLITES

THE Government is gearing up to expand Zimbabwe’s space programme, with plans in motion to launch into orbit three additional satellites that are designed to enhance the country’s earth observation capabilities and communications infrastructure.
The ambitious development follows the successful deployment
of ZimSat-1, the country’s first earth observation cubesat, in November 2022.
Another earth observation satellite, ZimSat-2, with more
advanced features is already under development and on track for launch later
this year.
In addition, the Government has approved two further
satellites, which are presently in their initial development stages.
In a recent interview with The Sunday Mail, Finance,
Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube
said: “You are aware that Japan was Zimbabwe’s partner in the development of
our space satellite and now we are moving to phase two of building another
space satellite, and again with the support of Japan, and they have been
training our graduates in this regard.
“We are working on more satellites, with three more on the
way . . .”
In a separate interview, Zimbabwe National Geospatial and
Space Agency (ZINSGA) coordinator Mr Painos Gweme confirmed the development.
“I do confirm that in line with Zimbabwe’s national space
strategy, ZINGSA is working on satellite manufacture, assembly, test and launch
within a collaborative research framework with various partners,” he said.
“The collaborative research programme is being done to
build our own local human capacity capable of designing, manufacturing, testing
and launching satellites, setting up ground stations, uplink and downlink data
and monitor and control satellites throughout their life in orbit.
“So, by June this year, you will be able to get concrete
feedback on the progress of the second satellite.”
The launch of ZimSat-1 in 2022, he said, was “the beginning
of the journey to the launching of more satellites”.
ZimSat-2 will reportedly be fitted with advanced
technological features that will enhance Zimbabwe’s earth observation
capabilities.
“The main purpose of these earth observation satellites is
to provide scientific data of the current situation in the country.
“The ZimSat-1 was an educational earth observation cubesat
with an objective of mapping land use, land cover and water quality
monitoring,” he added.
“The second satellite will also be an earth observation
satellite with more capabilities than ZimSat-1.
“The satellite will have more advanced sensors than the
first one and the image resolution has been improved.
“This second satellite, like the previous and others to
come, will ensure that local skills are developed, technology transfer is
realised and localised.
“Above all, we will have a guaranteed continuation of
landscape monitoring for the coming two to four years.”
Currently, Zimbabwe’s first earth observation satellite,
ZimSat-1, transmits data from orbit to the command centre at the Mazowe ground
station. Since its launch, it has assisted in agricultural and mining mapping
exercises.
The earth observation cube satellite was designed to
provide valuable data for various applications.
It is equipped with a multi-spectral optical imager,
meaning it can capture images of the earth’s surface in multiple wavelengths,
allowing scientists and analysts to assess land cover, soil fertility and water
quality.
It also has a red-green-blue colour optical imager,
specifically suited for agricultural mapping purposes, which helps identify
crop health, monitor deforestation and track changes in land use over time.
Only a handful of African countries, including South Africa
(11); Egypt (10); Nigeria (six) and Morocco (three), have multiple satellites
in orbit. As part of efforts to develop its space programme, ZINGSA signed a
memorandum of understanding with Russia’s space corporation Roscosmos in Moscow
in November 2021.
The two parties discussed cooperation in the field of earth
remote sensing from space, as well as the training of specialists for the space
industry.
During their visit to Russia, the Zimbabwean delegation
visited Russian rocket and space industry enterprises.
They also visited the Russian Space Systems-Scientific
Centre for Earth Operational Monitoring, NPO Lavochkin and the TsNIIMash
Mission Control Centre.
Zimbabwe launched ZINGSA in July 2018.
Its mandate is to enhance Zimbabwe’s capability to harness
space technologies. Sunday Mail
