ZANU PF COUNCILLORS BACK IN CIVIL SERVICE

GOVERNMENT has reinstated Zanu PF councillors who resigned from the civil service to contest in the 2023 general elections in violation of its directive that bars civil servants from serving in local authorities.
An impeccable
source within the Public Service ministry told NewsDay that the Zanu PF
councillors complained to ruling party leaders in government of poor
remuneration in local authorities and requested to be reinstated.
“Their request
was considered hence the directive for us to reappoint them,” the source said.
The Public
Service Commission (PSC) last year directed all civil servants who intended to
contest in the 2023 elections to resign.
In a circular
dated May 18, 2023, the Public Service ministry said it would allow then
aspiring councillors to apply for reinstatement within 30 days should they lose
in the polls.
All civil
servants aspiring for political office were given the greenlight to contest in
the August 23 harmonised elections after notifying the PSC of their intention
in writing.
According to
the circular, a civil servant was deemed to have resigned from the public
service on the date of being given permission by the PSC to run for public
office.
However,
NewsDay established that Zanu PF councillors, who won the elections after they
had resigned, were reinstated.
In a letter
dated November 2, 2023, addressed to the Lands ministry, which was seen by
NewsDay, PSC secretary Tsitsi Choruma said the government had reappointed the
councillors who, were agricultural extension officers but had resigned from the
civil service.
“Please be
advised that the Public Service Commission has approved reappointment of
underlisted nine members into the Public Service with effect from assumption of
duty,” read the circular.
“The period
between the date the members were deemed to have resigned to the date of
assumption of duty following their reappointment shall be treated as leave
without payment. Please process the reappointments and copy the commission for
its records.”
NewsDay
established that the councillors on Choruma’s list were still serving.
For example,
Sikululiwe Ganyani, was reinstated but is a serving councillor in Mberengwa
Rural District Council as a proportional representative.
Felix Zhakata,
is a councillor for ward 9 in Chikomba Rural District Council, while Macdonald
Kunatsa is a councillor at Guruve Rural District Council.
Contacted for
comment, Choruma professed ignorance on whether the councillors were still
serving or not.
“These are
councillors who lost elections. Give me the evidence that they are still
serving. You just showed me the letter which I signed but I don’t know the
councillors. There are too many councillors in the country. How can I know each
of them? You can come to my office. Come to my office now. Anyway, don’t
bother. I have other better things to do,” Choruma said. Newsday
