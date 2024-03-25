FIRST LADY'S NAME BEING ABUSED : GOVT

THE Office of the President and Cabinet yesterday slammed an extortionist organisation that has been abusing the name of the First Lady, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa and her office by purporting to grant interest-free loans for projects.

“The Office of the President and Cabinet wishes to categorically disassociate the First Lady, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa and her Office, from some extortionist ‘organisation’ posted on social media as ‘MicroFinance Auxillia Mnangagwa.’

“This entrapping post purports to “grant interest-free loans for projects” which it claims are associated with the First Lady of Zimbabwe, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa,” said Mr George Charamba, the Deputy Chief Secretary (Presidential Communications).

Mr Charamba said the public is advised that this is a false and extortionate communication inserted by crooks who use social media for their dirty ends, and thus should be ignored and shunned.

“By this Press statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police is being informed, and also directed to investigate this attempted cybercrime so culprits behind it are brought to book,” he said. Herald