WHEN I CAUGHT MY GIRLFRIEND IN BED WITH ANOTHER MAN

A MAN from Nkayi in Matabeleland North Province sustained swollen testicles after his love rival “struck” them with a hammer upon allegedly catching him having sex with his girlfriend.
This was heard when Mthabisi Dlamini appeared before
Bulawayo regional magistrate Dambudzo Malunga, facing an attempted murder
charge.
Dlamini pleaded not guilty to the charge and was remanded
in custody to 6 March.
In his defense, Dlamini stated that he was in love with the
woman and felt betrayed by her actions. He claimed that preparations for their
marriage were already well underway.
The court heard that on a date unknown to the prosecutor
but sometime in December last year Dlamini from Samasi village in Nkayi visited
his lover during the night and found her having sex with Kwenzakwayoinkosi
Tshuma.
Dlamini told the court that upon arriving at his lover’s
place, he stood by the door and became enraged when he allegedly heard his
lover moaning in pleasure in her room. Disturbed by the sounds, he banged on
the door.
Tshuma allegedly sensed danger and panicked, bolting out of
the bedroom in only his boxer shorts.
The court heard that Dlamini gave chase, quickly catching
up with him.
Dlamini allegedly attacked Tshuma with a hammer on the
family jewels.
He struck him on the head with a knobkerrie inflicting
further injuries, leaving him unconscious on the ground.
The incident was reported to the police, leading to
Dlamini’s arrest. B Metro
