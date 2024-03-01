DIRECTOR LOSES $1,4M AFTER FORGETTING TO LOG OUT

THE director of Triple Best Enterprises in Bulawayo ,lost over $1.4 million after forgetting to log off his account on a self-service computer at a local bank

This came to light when Dalin Mashizha Magomo appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Nomagugu Maphosa, facing a charge of theft.

He pleaded guilty to the charge and was slapped with a 12 months imprisonment, of which three months were suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour.

The other three months were further suspended, on condition that he restitutes the complainant $1 420 000.

The remaining six months were suspended, on condition that he performs 210 hours of community service at Bulawayo Traffic West.

The court heard that on 15 February at around 8am, Pride Nkomo visited a bank branch located at the corner of Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Street and eighth Avenue to transfer funds into another account using the bank’s self-service computers.

Nkomo logged into his bank account, transferred money, but then forgot to log out from the self-service computer.

Magomo discovered Nkomo’s open account and proceeded to transfer $1,000,000 to his own account and $420,000 to his EcoCash account, all without Nkomo’s permission.

Alerted by account deduction messages, Nkomo visited the bank to enquire about the unusual activity.

The matter was reported to the police and investigations led to the arrest of Magomo. B Metro