DIRECTOR LOSES $1,4M AFTER FORGETTING TO LOG OUT

THE director of Triple Best Enterprises in Bulawayo ,lost over $1.4 million after forgetting to log off his account on a self-service computer at a local bank
This came to light when Dalin Mashizha Magomo appeared
before Bulawayo magistrate Nomagugu Maphosa, facing a charge of theft.
He pleaded guilty to the charge and was slapped with a 12
months imprisonment, of which three months were suspended for five years on
condition of good behaviour.
The other three months were further suspended, on condition
that he restitutes the complainant $1 420 000.
The remaining six months were suspended, on condition that
he performs 210 hours of community service at Bulawayo Traffic West.
The court heard that on 15 February at around 8am, Pride
Nkomo visited a bank branch located at the corner of Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo
Street and eighth Avenue to transfer funds into another account using the
bank’s self-service computers.
Nkomo logged into his bank account, transferred money, but
then forgot to log out from the self-service computer.
Magomo discovered Nkomo’s open account and proceeded to
transfer $1,000,000 to his own account and $420,000 to his EcoCash account, all
without Nkomo’s permission.
Alerted by account deduction messages, Nkomo visited the
bank to enquire about the unusual activity.
The matter was reported to the police and investigations
led to the arrest of Magomo. B Metro
