WE STILL DEMAND ANSWERS : MOREBLESSING ALI'S FAMILY

The late Moreblessing Ali’s father Farai Ali expressed disbelief at the manner in which his daughter was murdered.
“It really pains my heart that my daughter was murdered,
and cut into pieces like chicken,” he said.
“She died a very painful death. Moreblessing was a hard
worker; She built this house on her own.”
He recounted the last conversation he had with Moreblessing
where she revealed her plans for the future.
“Before she was murdered, she called me on the phone and
told me that her husband wanted to finish paying lobola,” he said.
“We would never have guessed that she was about to leave
us.”
Her mother, Judith Chisiwa said she was still traumatised.
“We still demand answers,” she said.
“We wonder how they
murdered her. "We are shocked; we were robbed of a very humble and loving
daughter. It’s so painful, "I hope and pray my daughter finally rests in
peace.”
Ali’s brother, Wellington said the family was harassed
after Moreblessing’s murder.
“The truth must be told so that we may find peace and
closure,” Wellington said.
“Soon after we heard that Moreblessing was killed, we were
harassed and assaulted after we gathered to mourn her.
“I will not mention names of the people, but what I want to
say is that there are evil and heartless people out there.”
Ali’s daughter, Nyasha said: “I still have a lot of
questions.
“We had arranged to go to the farm over a telephone
conversation. I did not know that that was my last time talking to her.”
The family’s lawyer Sikhala vowed to pursue justice for the
family.
“The bones of
Moreblessing Ali that were put to rest today (yesterday) shall rise again,”
Sikhala said.
“Her death is not in
vain. It will surely have a role to play in the future politics of this
country.
“But the lesson that we have all learnt is that never again
will we lose a life because of political differences.”
Sikhala thanked the Ali family for standing by him when he
was in jail. The family vowed not to bury Ali until Sikhala was released.
