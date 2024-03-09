USAID OFFICIALS DEPORTED FROM ZIM

Last month, Zimbabwean officials abruptly detained and
deported USAID officials and contractors, who were conducting an assessment of
the development and governance context in Zimbabwe. Members of the assessment
team were subject to aggressive handling, prolonged interrogation and
intimidation, unsafe and forced nighttime transportation, overnight detention
and confinement, and forced removal from the country. As we have made clear in
the strongest possible terms to the Government of Zimbabwe, these actions
against a team of development professionals legally admitted to Zimbabwe to
support the Government of Zimbabwe’s expressed commitment to democratic reform
are egregious, unjustified and unacceptable.
The Government of Zimbabwe has said it wants to pursue
international reengagement and democratic reforms. Its actions undermine those
claims. We take the safety and security of U.S. citizens seriously and demand
accountability from the Government of Zimbabwe. The people of Zimbabwe deserve
better and we will continue to support them as we work to build a more
inclusive, democratic society with accountable political leaders and government
institutions, the US State Department said a statement.
