TSHABANGU FACTION EYES POLITICAL FUNDS

CITIZEN Coalition of Change (CCC) self-imposed interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu’s faction has written to the government requesting for the disbursement of a “windfall” due to the party under the Political Parties Finance Act. The money is given to political parties basing on the performance in the August 23 elections.
CCC interim treasurer Mbuso Siso yesterday told NewsDay
that they held a meeting in Bulawayo last year and resolved that the party
should open a bank account.
According to the
letter dated March 6, addressed to the Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs
ministry and signed by Siso, the CCC faction pleaded with the government to
speed up the process of funds disbursements.
“I am writing in terms of section 3 (1) as read with the
section 3 (3) of the Political Parties (Finance Act, Chapter 2:11) to request
the statutory allocation and disbursement of the funding that is due to the
Citizens Coalitions for Change (CCC) political party which participated in the
2023 Harmonised general election in which it garnered sufficient seats to
qualify for the funds,” read part of the
letter.
“We will soon submit the account details of our CCC bank
account as we are requesting your good office to process and disburse the
allocation that is due to our party in terms of the act. Kindly find attached a copy extract from the
minutes of a meeting of the interim committee dated October 7, 2023, signed by
the interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu and the treasurer general.”
Siso said he will provide the necessary party accounts to
the government regarding the party finances. He said Tshabangu remains
suspended pending disciplinary hearing for not attending party meetings.
Siso said the party has also recalled three newly-sworn in
proportional representation National Assembly members in Bulawayo arguing that
they were not part of the agreed list.
The recalled are Nomvula Mguni, Otilia Sibanda and Lungile Ncube. Newsday
