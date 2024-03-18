TOWN CLERK SUSPENDED AS HE SIGNS PERFORMANCE CONTRACT WITH ED

CHINHOYI Town Clerk, Maxwell Kaitano, has been suspended for failing to execute his duties, H-Metro, can reveal.

However, the issue appears to be a tough one to handle for Council with some saying there was a procedural flaw since the mayor, Owen Chauruza, did not attend the meeting.

Kaitano, who is a lawyer by profession, was relieved of his duties during a full Council extraordinary meeting that was held last week in Council chambers.

The meeting, which suspended the Town Clerk, was chaired by the Deputy Mayor, Councillor Chipo Mhlotshwa.

Ironically, Kaitano and the Mayor, Owen Charuza, were in Harare attending to the performance-based signing contracts.

Council Spokesperson, Tichaona Mlauzi, told H- Metro he did not attend the meeting that suspended the Town Clerk.

“The Mayor and Town Clerk were in Harare where they were signing their performance-based contracts with President ED Mnangagwa, so I don’t have any comment at the moment.

“I have to wait for the full Council minutes to comment, “ said Mlauzi.

Charuza declined to comment referring all issues to Mhlotshwa.

“I am sure you heard that correctly, the meeting was chaired by the DM (Deputy Mayor) so she is the best to answer to that.

“You want to hear what transpired.

“I am not the right person for you to be asking. Am sorry for that,” said Charuza.

Deputy Mayor Mhlotshwa said: “I have nothing much to say of the said suspension pending implementation of the Council resolution, “ said Mhlotshwa.

Combined Chinhoyi Residents Association (CCRA) chairman, Tendai Musonza, said:

“The TC ‘s suspension was long overdue.” H Metro