ITS HIS MONEY : RELIGIOUS LEADERS PRAISE CHIVAYO

RELIGIOUS leaders and traditional healers are singing in the corner of businessman Wicknell Chivayo and have praised his donation of vehicles to a number of artists.

Anointed Family International Church’s Prophet Mange Chigova said: “Thank you Sir Wicknell for handing over what God has blessed you and Zimbabwe with, you are being honest to God because it is not easy to give.

“How many of us can donate a car worth US$8000?

“Most of us can neither give nor share basics like sadza or rice and what more of a car worth thousands of dollars.”

Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs in Zimbabwe president, Ismail Duwa, said: “I do not see anything wrong with it because he is using his own money so people shouldn’t put pressure on somebody’s money.

“A person can do anything that he wants his money.

“God knows about his motive and people should not interfere with his life or money by telling him what to do.”

Traditional healer, Sekuru Achapola, said: “Satanism starts by not appreciating those who do something good for the vulnerable souls. I urge him to keep working hard and stay blessed.” H Metro