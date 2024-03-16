SIX CLEARED FOR ZANU PF PRIMARIES



SIX contestants have been cleared to take part in next Saturday’s Zanu PF primary elections for by-elections in Harare East and Mt Pleasant constituencies on April 27.

Cdes Lynnette Mahlaba and Kelvin Mutimbanyoka will battle it out in Harare East, while Cdes George Mashavave, Jaison Pasadi, Chris Chuchu and Biddle Gwasira will compete in Mt Pleasant.

The two constituencies fell vacant after former legislators Ms Fadzai Mahere (Mt Pleasant) and Mr Rusty Markham (Harare East) resigned from Parliament last month.

Zanu PF National Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha yesterday told journalists that the contesting candidates had been cleared by the party’s Presidium.

“You will recall that we had Members of Parliament who resigned (from CCC), in particular the Members of Parliament for Harare East and Mt Pleasant,” he said.

“They resigned in solidarity with Nelson Chamisa and, therefore, these constituencies were then declared vacant and the proclamation was issued that there will be elections on the 27th of April this year to fill these vacancies.

“The party has set Saturday the 23rd of March as the date for primary elections. Primary elections are held where there is more than one aspiring candidate.

“Therefore, I am pleased to announce that His Excellency and Zanu PF First Secretary Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa has approved the candidates in the Zanu PF primary elections next Saturday.”

Cde Bimha said for party members to be eligible to vote in the primaries, they needed to be in the party’s cell registers and also be registered voters under the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

He said the ruling party had on Friday started to restructure and verify membership of the party’s cells in the two constituencies.

“We have embarked on a blitz to ensure that we start the restructuring exercise, establishing cells in these two constituencies,” said Cde Bimba.

“This exercise started yesterday (Friday) in earnest where teams are going around to establish cells and also to verify membership of these cells.

“Once we have authentic, credible and verified cell registers, these then constitute our voters’ roll which will be used for the primary elections come next Saturday.”

Cde Bimha encouraged Zanu PF members in the two constituencies to participate in the registration exercise.

“The party is on record to say we do not impose candidates and we encourage all our members to come forward and participate so that they can exercise their right of choosing preferred candidates,” he said. Sunday Mail

